Christie: Current Polls 'Just Shooting in the Dark'

A defiant Chris Christie told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that he will stay in the race for the White House and that current polling showing that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican nomination is merely "shooting in the dark."
Christie said what really makes this race different is that Trump has "91 counts of an indictment against him. The day before Super Tuesday, he's going to start a criminal trial, where his former chief of staff and one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus is going to testify that he committed crimes on his watch and was directed to commit crimes by Donald Trump ... And that's why anybody trying to predict this is just shooting in the dark."
Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.