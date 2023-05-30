×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | super pac | 2024 election | polls | donald trump | ron desantis

Christie Gets Super PAC Support Before Likely WH Run

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 10:23 AM EDT

Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly launched a super PAC to support his likely run for the presidency.

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday that Christie's 2024 campaign kickoff is expected in the next two weeks.

The political action committee, called Tell It Like It Is, will be led by Brian Jones, an aide who advised Sen. John McCain's presidential bid in 2008 and Sen. Mitt Romney's in 2012.

Also on the Christie team are William Palatucci, his longtime adviser and member of the Republican National Committee; Russ Schriefer, who will oversee messaging as a senior adviser; and Brent Seaborn, who will focus on voter targeting, the Times reported.

In a statement to the Times, Jones said Christie "is willing to confront the hard truths that currently threaten the future of the Republican Party. Now more than ever we need leaders that have the courage to say not what we want to hear but what we need to hear."

Christie faces an uphill battle.

A May 24 CNN poll shows former President Donald Trump as the top White House choice of 53% of primary voters, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 26%. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence received 6%. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Christie got 2%.

The Times noted that Christie will have to explain his transformation from informal adviser for Trump in 2016 to a full-throated critic of the former president on Nov. 4, 2020, questioning Trump's declaration that there had been widespread fraud in the election.

According to the Times, Christie will travel to places where his message is most appealing.

He's already taken aim at DeSantis, describing his fight with Disney as an overreach.

"Where are we headed here now that, if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you? To me, that's what I always thought liberals did. And now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor," Christie said in April, the Times reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly launched a super PAC to support his likely run for the presidency.
chris christie, super pac, 2024 election, polls, donald trump, ron desantis
346
2023-23-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 10:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved