×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | donald trump | polls | 2024 election | republican | nomination | indictment

Christie: Current Polls 'Just Shooting in the Dark'

By    |   Sunday, 03 December 2023 10:29 PM EST

A defiant Chris Christie told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he will stay in the race for the White House and that current polling showing that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican nomination is merely "shooting in the dark."

Christie said what really makes this race different is that Trump has "91 counts of an indictment against him. The day before Super Tuesday, he's going to start a criminal trial, where his former chief of staff and one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus is going to testify that he committed crimes on his watch and was directed to commit crimes by Donald Trump ... And that's why anybody trying to predict this is just shooting in the dark."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A defiant Chris Christie told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he will stay in the race for the White House and that current polling showing that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican nomination is merely "shooting in the dark."
chris christie, donald trump, polls, 2024 election, republican, nomination, indictment
290
2023-29-03
Sunday, 03 December 2023 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved