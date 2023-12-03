Christie: Current Polls 'Just Shooting in the Dark'

A defiant Chris Christie told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he will stay in the race for the White House and that current polling showing that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican nomination is merely "shooting in the dark."

Christie said what really makes this race different is that Trump has "91 counts of an indictment against him. The day before Super Tuesday, he's going to start a criminal trial, where his former chief of staff and one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus is going to testify that he committed crimes on his watch and was directed to commit crimes by Donald Trump ... And that's why anybody trying to predict this is just shooting in the dark."

The former New Jersey governor also pointed out that polls have often proven to be wrong, especially at this stage of a presidential contest. "I don't think you know exactly what's going to happen at all until people vote," Christie said. "Look, if we listened to all the polling, Hillary Clinton would be in her second term. So I don't believe that polling is nearly as reliable as it used to be, and I don't believe that people tell the truth to pollsters." Christie added, "And so, at the end of the day, everybody trying to make these decisions now are just wrong. "In my view, we can't worry about that kind of stuff. What we need to worry about is the direction this country is going in, and most people don't agree with it. And if you don't agree with the direction of the country, why would you vote for either Trump or [President Joe] Biden, who have put us in this direction?"