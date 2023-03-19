×
Chris Christie: Trump Indictment Doesn't Help Anyone

By    |   Sunday, 19 March 2023 04:28 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Sunday that the indictment against former President Donald Trump and his alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels would not help anyone.

Speaking on the ABC's "This Week," Christie said, "The circus continues.

"I mean, look, he only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil. And so he wants to create the chaos and turmoil on his terms. He doesn't want anybody else's terms. ... He wants it on his terms. But look, at the end, being indicted never helps anybody."

On Saturday, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that he would be "ARRESTED ON TUESDAY."

On Sunday, Christie said, "[Of] the three investigations, I think this is the one where people know the most. And so because they know the most, they're going to take it less seriously.

"I don't think there's many Americans who don't believe that Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels and that don't believe that he paid her money at the end of the campaign to keep it quiet. So I don't think that the American people probably see this as a huge crime," Christie added.

"But the vision of a former president of the United States being processed, fingerprinted, mug-shotted ... what else do you expect Trump to say … than to say it helps his campaign? But being indicted I don't think ever helps anybody."

Sunday, 19 March 2023 04:28 PM
