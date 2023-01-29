×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chips | china | semiconductors | intel | nvidia

China's Nuke Lab Has Been Using US Chips, Despite Being Blacklisted

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:59 AM EST

Despite having blacklisted decades ago, China's top nuclear weapons laboratory has been using Intel and Nvidia semiconductor computer chips, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The Journal, reviewing procurement documents, found China's state-run Academy of Engineering Physics has been able to acquire the U.S. chips since 2020, despite being blacklisted for U.S. export since 1997.

The widely used chips were reportedly procured through resellers in China, and the blacklisted nuclear weapons lab had them used to model and simulate nuclear detonations. Nvidia says the chips used are for graphics and are general-use chips used in personal computers.

Journal-reviewed documents found at least 34 references of using American semiconductors in the nuclear lab's research, according to the report.

The Biden administration expanding the restrictions on the export of U.S. chips last fall, but this report shows the difficulty in following through on the policy.

"It's insanely difficult to enforce," former Commerce Department official and now trade lawyer Kevin Wolf told the Journal.

The Intel and Nvidia chips are readily available in China's marketplace, despite the nuclear lab being restricted from using U.S. exports.

"As mass-market products move through multiple parties in global supply chains, full visibility on ultimate end users is a large undertaking," the Commerce Department told the Journal.

James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies Executive Director Ian Stewart said the U.S. need to be concerned about restricted U.S. exports being used in a Chinese nuclear lab, particular amid the current geo-political climate with a Russian war in Ukraine and Taiwan fearing a Chinese invasion.

The U.S. must "control this tech by not allowing it to be sold by distributors when the end user is unknown," Stewart told the Journal.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Despite having blacklisted decades ago, China's top nuclear weapons laboratory has been using Intel and Nvidia semiconductor computer chips, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
chips, china, semiconductors, intel, nvidia
280
2023-59-29
Sunday, 29 January 2023 10:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved