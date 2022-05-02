Rep. Chip Roy Says DHS Secretary Mayorkas 'Lying' About Chaos at US-Mexico Border

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has been critical of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the last week, repeatedly questioning the Biden administration's handling of the situation at the United States-Mexico border.

On Monday, Roy took the criticism to another level, accusing Mayorkas of "lying" to Americans and congressional members about the southern border's security.

"These are real human beings. ... I pointed out the mobile morgues in Brooks County, Texas, where 100 and something bodies have been found of migrants. We saw last week a National Guardsman who passed away drowning in the Rio Grande River. That's what I wanted him to own," said Roy on Fox News.

"[Mayorkas is] trying to tell the American people that he has control of the border, and he does not," added Roy.

Last week, before a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., Roy also came equipped with photos when speaking directly to Mayorkas, claiming the DHS secretary had been "ignoring the actual truth" of the border situation.

"Mr. Secretary, do you know what this is? This is a mobile morgue, a body trailer needed by counties in south Texas overwhelmed by dead migrants. That particular trailer is filled with these bodies. Twenty-seven bodies that were stored in this mobile morgue in south Texas with dead bodies of migrants. Dead bodies like this one found on a ranch just three weeks ago in south Texas, a dead migrant. Somehow that's compassion."

Roy added: "How about the dead bodies found by migrants? Compassion? How about the ranchers, who had to walk out of their door and this is what they faced, gentlemen with rocks threatening a rancher in south Texas, only able to be saved when they are able to bring their dogs out to scare the people away in order to save themselves."

Moments later, Roy said there are "houses being attacked, you got livestock dead on the side, because we've got ranches wide open" at the southern border.

"How about the little girl here with a brand on her arm, a little girl with a brand on her arm because of your policies?" said Roy.

"A little girl here in the desert found by ranchers trying to save their life. And how about the lost voices for people dying from fentanyl, the tens of thousands of Americans dying from fentanyl? Faces, faces of Americans, faces of Americans across this country dying because of fentanyl pouring into our country because of your policies that you know full well."

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed his 11th immigration-related lawsuit against the Biden administration.

The lawsuit seeks to block a President Joe Biden-endorsed plan that would empower asylum officers to rule on migrants' asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new initiative, which is slated to take effect on May 31, bypasses immigration judges and effectively "upends the entire adjudicatory system to the benefit of aliens," the lawsuit reads.

"I protested the proposed version of these rules back in October 2021, and, unsurprisingly, [President] Biden found a way to make it worse, so I'm suing," Paxton said in a written statement.

Under the Biden proposal, asylum seekers could be released into the U.S., pending the outcome of their case, instead of being held in custody.

For example, if a migrant apprehended at the border claimed they would be persecuted or tortured upon re-entering their home country, the asylum officer could make the initial determination on the claim's credibility.

And also last week, a Texas Army National Guard soldier, 22-year-old Spc. Bishop E. Evans), drowned after attempting trying to rescue two migrants in the Rio Grande River.

The drowning took place near the Eagle Pass, Texas, crossing, one of the most treacherous cross-over points of the southern border.