House Republicans Threaten 'No' Vote on Budget Bill If Senate Makes Changes

Two House Republicans said Friday they would vote against the "One, Big Beautiful Bill" if the Senate made changes to certain provisions.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., warned against senators lowering the $40,000 cap on the state-and-local tax deduction — also known as SALT — saying he would vote no on the bill. LaLota has been one of several blue state Republicans who have made raising the SALT cap a priority.

"The 2017 $10k cap on SALT was unfair to my constituents who send way more to Washington than they get back," LaLota said on social media. "The House's $40k deal is a result of a hard-fought compromise and makes 92% of my constituents whole. If the Senate waters it down by a dollar, I'm a no on the OBBB."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has clashed with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., after Tillis said the House bill is "void of any understanding of just how these supply chains work," due to a provision that bars companies from associating with China from accessing clean energy tax credits, Politico reported.

Tillis has said he wouldn't vote for the House bill in its current form, but Roy said he won't vote for the bill if the senators make any changes.

"You backslide one inch on those IRA subsidies and I'm voting against this bill," Roy said on the House floor. "Because those god-forsaken subsidies are killing our energy, killing our grid, making us weaker, destroying our landscape, undermining our freedom. I'm not going to have it."