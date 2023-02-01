Rep. Chip Roy Pushes to Remove Military Diversity Officer Posts

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced a bill to eliminate diversity officer positions within the U.S. military and to prohibit the use of federal funds to establish such positions.

The Restoring Military Focus Act "eliminates the position of Chief Diversity Officer within the Department of Defense (DOD). Additionally, the bill prohibits federal funds from being used to establish a position similar to that of Chief Diversity Officer or Senior Advisor for Diversity and Inclusion within DOD."

Roy said in a statement: "The Pentagon's job is to develop our men and women in the Armed Forces into a united, lethal, and battle-ready force to defeat our enemies and defend our interests. It is not supposed to be a woke social engineering experiment wrapped in a uniform.

"The American people gave House Republicans the power of the purse in November; we need to deliver on our promises and restore mission focus to our Armed Forces."

Roy previously introduced the bill in July, 2021. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., released a version of the bill for the Senate last November.

In the statement, Roy said: "The Defense Department has allocated tax-payer dollars to support Chief Diversity Officers tasked to establish 'training in diversity dynamics' and 'evaluations and assessments of diversity.' We need to stop the politicization of the Department of Defense and keep our Armed Forces focused on their goal of defending our national security.

"The Restoring Military Focus Act is an important and necessary step to push back against the progressive agenda at the Department of Defense."