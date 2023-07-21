Rep. Roy Renews Push to Defund Climate Czar Kerry

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, reintroduced legislation this week to defund President Joe Biden's climate czar, John Kerry.

The No Taxpayer Funding for CZARS Act would strip Kerry of his salary, travel, and administrative expenses.

"Climate czar John Kerry is the poster child for the Biden administration's anti-energy policies that are destroying both our economy and national security," Roy said. "Now John Kerry is visiting China ­— the top threat to our national security and the world's No. 1 polluter — to further hamstring energy freedom. It's time to defund anti-energy climate bureaucrats like John Kerry once and for all.

Kerry was in China for four days in an attempt to persuade the country to reduce its carbon and non-carbon dioxide emissions. His visit ended without any progress.

"We had a very extensive set of frank conversations and realized that it's going to take a little bit more work to break the new ground," Kerry told reporters in a call. "So we've agreed that we're going to meet intensively."

Roy first introduced the bill in June 2022. He has 25 co-sponsors on the bill.