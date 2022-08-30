×
Tags: chinook | army | helicopters | cargo | aircraft

U.S. Army Grounds Roughly 400 Helicopters Due to Engine-Fire Risk

A Boeing CH-47F Chinook tandem rotor helicopter (Vertol) of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division transports a military vehicle by airlift during a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near Constanta, Romania on July 30, 2022.  (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 07:44 PM EDT

The United States Army has grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters, due to an increased risk of engine fires, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Military officials say the U.S. Army Materiel Command temporarily suspended the fleet of Chinook helicopters — approximately 400 aircraft — "out of an abundance of caution." 

In reality, approximately 70 aircraft are being closely monitored by mechanical and technical experts, according to the Journal.

None of the previous engine fires resulted in injury or death, according to U.S. officials.

The Chinook helicopters — heavy-lift utility aircraft that can accommodate roughly 50 people or Army cargo — have been a staple of U.S. military operations since the 1960s.

As such, the Journal speculates a prolonged absence of the fleet "could pose logistical challenges" for American soldiers.

The Journal reports the Boeing-constructed helicopters — which cost roughly $30 million per aircraft — have been the primary targets of the fleet grounding.

A spokeswoman says the Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused "a small number of engine fires among an isolated number" of helicopters. 

The spokeswoman added, "The safety of our soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy."

According to a Boeing web page, the Chinook's primary mission involves the "transport of troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel" to 22 countries.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 30 August 2022 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

