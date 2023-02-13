×
Parts of Chinese Spy Balloon Retrieved in South Carolina

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 04:00 PM EST

The Chinese spy balloon that has garnered significant attention from the media was recovered off the coast of South Carolina, as reported by ABC News.

Officials said its payload is 30 feet long with antennas and other tech equipment, according to the ABC News report. Due to poor weather, the search was suspended at the end of last week.

On Feb. 4, the U.S. military shot down the surveillance balloon after it completed a trek from coast to coast. It was shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, as reported by the Guardian.

The U.S. military is still looking off the coast of Alaska for the debris of the second object that was shot down on Friday and two over the weekend.

According to officials, the pilots shot down the object into the water near Deadhorse, Alaska. They are still trying to find the object while dealing with poor weather conditions. The Navy deployed a P-8 search plane in search of the fallen debris, said the official.

The third object hovered over Canada and was eventually shot down and has not been found, but the search continues, said an official.

The fourth object was shot down on Sunday over Michigan's Lake Huron and has not been found either. The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian authorities are still searching for the remains.

The official said they are confident they will find the fallen debris.

