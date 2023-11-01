×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china

China Agrees to Nuclear Arms-Control Talks With US

Wednesday, 01 November 2023 04:59 PM EDT

China has agreed to hold nuclear arms control talks with the United States next week, the first since the Obama administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The discussions are aimed at avoiding a dangerous three-way arms race between the United States, China and Russia but do not constitute the beginning of formal negotiations toward limits on nuclear weapons, the Journal reported.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Teams for U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for the two leaders to meet in San Francisco in November, although important details have yet to be hammered out, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

A flurry of bilateral diplomatic engagements in recent months, largely at U.S. request, has sought to salvage what were rapidly deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington following the U.S. downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
China has agreed to hold nuclear arms control talks with the United States next week, the first since the Obama administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.The discussions are aimed at avoiding a dangerous three-way arms race between the United States,...
china
165
2023-59-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved