×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china

Senators Push to Ban Government Deals With Chinese Chipmakers

Senators Push to Ban Government Deals With Chinese Chipmakers
A Chinese woman with a chip (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:22 PM EST

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Sen. John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor products and services made by Chinese firms into the final version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the report said.

The measure would broaden provisions in Section 889 that already prohibit government agencies from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies or contractors who use their technologies, according to Politico.

Schumer and Cornyn got their proposal added to the Senate NDAA last month in the October managers package and are now working to convince their colleagues, the report added.

The fiscal 2023 NDAA must pass the Senate and House of Representatives later this year before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Last month, the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut off China from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Sen. John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.The senators want to get their amendment which blocks...
china
189
2022-22-17
Thursday, 17 November 2022 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved