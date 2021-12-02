×
House to Consider Bill to Clamp Down on Products From China's Xinjiang

Supporters and members of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement rally outside the White House to urge the United States to end trade deals with China and take action to stop the oppression of the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. (Getty)

Thursday, 02 December 2021 08:02 PM

The House of Representatives is set to consider a bill as soon as next week that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, Rep. Jim McGovern, the bill's sponsor, told reporters on Thursday.

"Next week is an important week for human rights," McGovern said. .".. We think it's important to move some China legislation, hopefully much of it focused on human rights. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act we want to see that get over the finish line in some form."

President Joe Biden is hosting a summit of democracies next week, seen as an effort to push back against China's growing influence.

Republicans and Democrats have been arguing over the Uyghur legislation for months. Most recently, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has been demanding that the measure be included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, delaying the Senate's consideration of the massive annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon.

Rubio's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether House passage of McGovern's bill would change his stance on the defense bill.

If the Uyghur measure becomes law, it would create a "rebuttable presumption" that all goods from Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has set up a vast network of detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, were made with forced labor.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, which supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there.

Republicans have accused Biden's Democrats of slow-walking the legislation because it would complicate the president's renewable energy agenda. Democrats deny that.

"I just want to see a strong, a much stronger, approach when it comes to forced labor in Xinjiang," Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee told Reuters in a telephone interview, arguing that domestic production of solar panels could be ramped up.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 02 December 2021 08:02 PM
