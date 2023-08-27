China's Xi at Odds With Push for Consumer-Led Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly objecting to efforts within China to transition to a consumer-led economy, a move that experts say is necessary for the country's long-term economic improvement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Economists told the newspaper that Xi, a longtime member of the Chinese Communist Party, has ideological objections to a consumer-led economy, believing it to be wasteful and the wrong course for making his country a leading technological and industrial nation.

The economists also note that due to China’s debt and Xi’s desire for financial discipline, it’s unlikely that China will promote welfare programs or stimulus packages that are more common in the West, and which economists say are needed to help China improve economically.

“Investors are waiting for signs that Beijing will adopt significantly more forceful and effective stimulus policies,” said Michael Hirson, who heads China Research at the consulting firm 22V Research. “The latest signals suggest continuation of a conservative approach despite the risks that it is insufficient to address China’s current challenges.”

Bert Hofman, the head of the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute and the World Bank’s former country director for China, added, “In terms of concrete measures aimed at expanding demand, nothing much has been done.

"The principal reluctance to do so is ideological, and Xi Jingping has repeatedly said that China should not create a Western-style welfare state.”