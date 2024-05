Tags: | | |

China Starts Second Day of War Games Around Taiwan Taiwanese air force Mirage 2000 fighter jets wait for take off at a base in Hsinchu in northern Taiwan on May 23, 2024. China on May 23 encircled Taiwan with naval vessels and military aircraft in war games. (Getty Images)

China's military started its second day of war games around Taiwan on Friday, with drills to test the ability to "seize power" and control key areas, the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Thursday, 23 May 2024

