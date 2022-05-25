Computer Hack Suggests China's Xi Jinping Ordered Genocidal Policies for Uyghur Prisoners

A massive assortment of Chinese Communist Party internal documents, specifically addressing the inner workings of Uyghur concentration camps, were published on Tuesday.

The email collection included photos of thousands of concentration camp victims. It also featured documents suggesting that China's Xi Jinping might have been responsible for "personally ordering" the genocidal policies involving the Uyghur prisoners.

The "Xinjiang Police Files," published by researcher Adrian Zenz and the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, contains speeches by high-ranking CCP officials, PowerPoint presentations used to train Chinese police working in East Turkistan, thousands of photos and profiles of concentration camp victims in East Turkistan, and instructional documents teaching concentration camp guards how to deal with prisoners.

Zenz apparently verified the documents through coordination with academics and experts on East Turkistan — the area China recognizes as "Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region" — in a peer-reviewed journal article published by the Journal of the European Association for Chinese Studies.

One document cited a 2018 speech in which Zhao Kezhi, China's public security minister, applauded CCP officials and East Turkistan police for working to "break the lineages, break the roots, break the connections, break the origins" of the region's people, deeming it as a necessary process for ending terrorism.

How did Zenz come across this trove of private correspondences?

Zenz "unexpectedly" received thousands of files from an unnamed third party.

The individual, who requested anonymity in return for surrendering the materials, reportedly acquired the documents "through hacking into computer systems operated by the Public Security Bureau (PSB) of the counties of Konasheher, located in Kashgar Prefecture, and Tekes in Ili Prefecture" in East Turkistan.

The United States government estimates that up to 3 million people were forced into concentration camps in East Turkistan at the peak of the campaign.

The Chinese Communist Party may be engaging in a genocide against the Uyghur people — and other groups — in East Turkistan.

The evidence provided to Zenz suggests China wants to destroy these ethnic groups, through various acts of torture, enslavement, indoctrination, "and raping victims."

There's also the supposed mass sterilization of non-Han ethnic women; and a "concerted effort to eradicate Islam in the country by destroying mosques or forcing them to preach only communist indoctrination and promote Xi Jinping's personality cult," according to Breitbart News.

According to the materials provided to Zenz, CCP senior officials apparently credit Xi Jinping for mandating a campaign to erase the indigenous people of East Turkistan.

In a transcript of remarks by Communist Party secretary in Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, for example, Chen consistently calls genocidal strategies like trapping Uyghurs in concentration camps "the Party Central Committee's strategy for governing Xinjiang with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core."

Zenz refers to the document containing these remarks, made in June 2018 following a visit by Public Security Minister Zhao to the region, in his academic article as "perhaps the most important document of the Xinjiang Police Files because it very directly implicates the central government — and Xi Jinping himself — in the campaign of mass internment."

Within that strategy, Chen credits "the General Secretary" (Xi Jinping) with implementing a five-year plan that began in 2017 and is expected to end this year that includes the creation of "vocational training centers" — China's euphemism for the concentration camps — in addition to the infiltration of all mosques with communist propaganda, "the seizing of wild imams," and a policy of ethnic erosion both Chen and Zhao in his remarks referred to as "breaking lineages, breaking roots, breaking connections, breaking origins."

The "Becoming Family" program forces Uyghur families to accept an ethnic Han Communist Party member living in their homes and spying on them.

The new "family member" often replaces the male head of household, forced into a concentration camp, and sleeps in the same bed with the matriarch. Uyghurs have reported widespread rape and sexual abuse through the program.

"Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core," Chen later repeats, "our Party Committee cannot stop the anti-separatist struggle for even a single minute, even if basic stability will be achieved in five years [2017 to 2021], we will continue to strike hard on it in the next five years [by implication 2022 to 2026]."

In Zhao's remarks, some days before Chen's speech, the top national-level official similarly repeats the mantra of "breaking lineages, breaking roots, breaking connections, breaking origins" and repeatedly credits Xi with the campaign to erase the cultural heritage of Xinjiang.

Zhao went on to explain that Xi was micromanaging even how many staffers should work in each concentration camp and ordered the government to continue "enlarging the capacity" of concentration camps.