Report: China 'Drastically Suppressing' Uyghur Birth Rates

China’s birth control policies could cause anywhere from 2.6 million to 4.5 million fewer births of Uyghur and other ethnic minority children in southern Xinjiang over the next two decades, according to a report from German researcher Adrian Zenz.

Last week, China announced that couples could have up to three children after data from the national census showed a decline in Chinese birth rates. However, leaked documents and testimony from the Xinjiang region suggests that the country has detained or punished Uyghur women who refuse to abort their pregnancies or have been coerced into sterilization procedures, according to the BBC.

Zenz told Reuters, which received the report before its publication, that a large trove of research from Chinese academics and officials shows the “intent” behind the country’s birth control policies for Xinjiang, where the birth rate dropped more than 48% from 2017 to 2019.

"This [research and analysis] really shows the intent behind the Chinese government’s long-term plan for the Uyghur population,” he said, noting that according to his estimates, the percentage of ethnic Han Chinese in the southern region of Xinjiang could increase from 8.4% to about 25% due to these policies.

"This goal is only achievable if they do what they have been doing, which is drastically suppressing (Uyghur) birth rates,” Zenz said.

He wrote in his report that by 2019, officials in Xinjiang "planned to subject at least 80% of women of childbearing age in the rural southern four minority prefectures to intrusive birth prevention surgeries, referring to IUDs or sterilizations.”

China has denied that their birth control policies are an attempt to reduce the Uyghur population.

"The so-called ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang is pure nonsense,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters. "It is a manifestation of the ulterior motives of anti-China forces in the United States and the West and the manifestation of those who suffer from Sinophobia."