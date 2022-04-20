China Defense Minister Warns US About 'Taiwan Independence' Stance During Top Level Call

China's Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe warned U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a direct phone call Wednesday that Taiwan "is an inalienable part of China" and that not "properly" handling the issue would have a "subversive effect" on relations between the two countries.

"Gen. Wei also expressed a solemn stance on the Taiwan question, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, which is a fact and status quo that no one can change," the Chinese Defense Ministry report on Wednesday's phone call read. "If the Taiwan question is not handled properly, it will have a subversive effect on China-U.S. relations. The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity."

According to that readout of the call, Wei said the two countries should "earnestly implement" a consensus of mutual respect, and coexist peacefully and "avoid confrontation."

The U.S. Department of Defense readout of the call provided much less information, simply saying the two discussed "U.S.-People's Republic of China relations, regional security issues, and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

A Pentagon spokesman told the Daily Mail that Austin sought to make the call to affirm commitments the United States has already made.

"The secretary stressed that the United States remains committed to our one China policy, as enumerated in the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," the spokesman told the publication.

The United States framed the call as a follow-up to one between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 18 to discuss the implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wei said that China is prepared to have a "sound and stable" relationship with the U.S. but remains prepared to "defend its national interests and dignity," the Chinese call readout report said.

"The U.S. should not underestimate China's determination and capability," Wei told Austin, according to the readout.

China also wants the U.S. to honor its commitment not to "seek a new Cold War" or try to change China's system of governing, not be "anti-China," and to not support "Taiwan independence."

The call comes just before President Biden is scheduled to meet with top Pentagon brass at the White House.

According to the Daily Mail, the annual meeting with the president and top military officials usually does not attract attention, but the situation with Ukraine, Russia, and Chinese relations this year have put it in the spotlight.