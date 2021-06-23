×
Tags: China | china | us | economy

China-US Talks Eyed Next Week: Report

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Olive Hall before a meeting at the Foreign Ministry office on Feb.11, 2015. (Andy Wong - Pool/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 06:26 AM

Top Chinese and U.S. diplomats may hold talks during a Group of 20 meeting next week in Italy, the Financial Times reported, a sign the governments of the world’s biggest economies may be taking steps toward easing tensions.

Talks about a possible meeting between Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are ongoing, the newspaper reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The U.S. is also exploring the possibility of a telephone call between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the report added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing Wednesday in Beijing he didn’t have any information on the matter. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said it didn’t have any details.

In March, the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since Biden took office quickly descended into bickering and recrimination, showing that the two nations would not quickly get past the souring of ties seen during the Trump administration.

Washington is also looking to send Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China this summer, the Financial Times reported.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
