China opposes the politicization of education, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing on Thursday when asked about President Trump's latest decision to suspend entry of international students studying at Harvard.

The U.S. will only harm its own image and credibility through the relevant measures, Lin said.

Education cooperation between China and the U.S. are mutually beneficial and China will firmly safeguard the legitimate interests of its students and scholars overseas, Lin said.