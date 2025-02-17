China Leads World in 37 Out of 44 Technologies

China is dominating the globe as a science and technology superpower, leading the world in 37 out of 44 technology sectors examined by an Australian think tank.

"Our research reveals that China has built the foundations to position itself as the world's leading science and technology superpower, by establishing a sometimes stunning lead in high-impact research across the majority of critical and emerging technology domains," according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in its Critical Technology Tracker.

"China's global lead extends to 37 out of 44 technologies that ASPI is now tracking, covering a range of crucial technology fields spanning defense, space, robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and key quantum technology areas."

In the other seven technologies, the United States was second-fiddle to China.

Also, according to APSI, China is home to "all of the world's top 10 leading research institutions" and generates "nine times more high-impact research papers than the second-ranked country (most often the U.S.)."

Among the notable areas of Chinese excellence is defense and space-related tech. These are the seven categories in which the U.S. leads China in the tracker:

High-performance computing Advanced integrated circuit design and fabrication Natural language processing (including speech and text recognition and analysis) Quantum computing Vaccines and medical countermeasures Small satellites Space launch systems

"Western democracies are losing the global technological competition, including the race for scientific and research breakthroughs, and the ability to retain global talent — crucial ingredients that underpin the development and control of the world's most important technologies, including those that don't yet exist," according to the report.

The tracker bills its findings as "a wake-up call for democratic nations."

"The race to be the next most important technological powerhouse is a close one between the U.K. and India, both of which claim a place in the top five countries in 29 of the 44 technologies," according to the tracker. "South Korea and Germany follow closely behind, appearing in the top five countries in 20 and 17 technologies, respectively.

"Australia is in the top five for nine technologies, followed closely by Italy (seven technologies), Iran (six), Japan (four) and Canada (four). Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Malaysia and the Netherlands are in the top five for one or two technologies. A number of other countries, including Spain and Turkey, regularly make the top 10 countries but aren't in the top five."