Tags: china | taiwan | nancy pelosi | military drills | one china policy | delegation

China to Surround Taiwan With Military Drills

a map of china and taiwan marked by a pin drop of the taiwan flag
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 03:49 PM EDT

China on Tuesday announced it would surround Taiwan with live-fire military drills following a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., this week.

Just minutes after Pelosi's flight touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, Beijing announced "a series of joint military operations around the island," according to a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, one of the People's Liberation Army's five joint commands, CNN reported.

"This action is a solemn deterrent against the recent major escalation of the negative actions of the United States on the Taiwan issue, and a serious warning to the 'Taiwan independence' forces seeking 'independence,'" spokesperson Col. Shi Yi said.

China's state media also released a map on Twitter showing the locations of the drills, which CNN notes is out of the norm.

Pelosi said in a statement that her trip, which came while she was leading a Democrat delegation to several Asian countries, "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy."

She added, "Our discussions with Taiwan's leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang told CNN that "China has every right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are fully justified to do what we must. The current situation is created purely by the U.S. side, so of course it has to bear the responsibilities."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

