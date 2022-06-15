China May Have Detected Signals From Alien Civilization

Researchers in China recently detected "suspicious" space signals that could originate from an alien civilization, Newsweek reports.

The Chinese FAST radio telescope, or "Sky Eye," made the discovery as part of an ongoing search into evidence of extraterrestrial intelligent life. Science and Technology Daily, a Chinese state media outlet, reported on Tuesday that scientists under the leadership of professor Zhang Tongjie, head scientist at Beijing Normal University’s China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group, found multiple "possible technological traces" of intelligent life in outer space.

The telescope picked up two "suspicious" signals in 2020 and one this year.

Tongjie told Science and Technology Daily that "the possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process."

Bloomberg notes that Science and Technology Daily removed the article from its website without explanation.