Russia, China Back Iran in Nuclear Sanctions Standoff

Russia and China have thrown their support behind Iran in its standoff with Britain, Germany, and France over the potential reimposition of sanctions tied to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The backing comes as the influential European Union members, known as the E3, warn they may trigger the "snapback" mechanism of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 if negotiations fail before the end of August.

The clause allows the automatic reinstatement of international sanctions if Iran violates the enrichment limits set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal also known as the JCPOA. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018, citing its flaws in curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Russia and China, however, have dismissed the E3's threat, arguing that efforts to reinstate sanctions would undermine diplomacy. Their opposition could leave European nations with limited options to pressure Tehran.

Without the enforcement of sanctions, Iran is likely to deepen its ties with Moscow and Beijing, leaving Washington and its allies with fewer tools to influence its behavior.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's top envoy to international organizations in Vienna, accused the European powers of "blackmail" and "threats."

Writing on X, he said any attempt by the E3 to trigger sanctions "would contradict the fundamental principles of international law."

China echoed that stance. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that the snapback mechanism "does not help parties build trust and bridge differences and is not conducive to the diplomatic effort for the early resumption of talks."

Iranian officials seized on the support, holding meetings with Russian and Chinese diplomats this week.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tuesday on X that the talks focused on "joint measures to counter the destructive approach" of the E3. He later added that "all three countries believe that Resolution 2231 should be terminated at its designated time, and these countries legally have no right to trigger the snapback mechanism."

The dispute underscores the dwindling timeline before key provisions of the nuclear deal expire in mid-October. A July meeting in Istanbul between Iran and the E3 ended without progress, prompting European leaders to warn that the snapback would be their next step.

In a joint statement to the United Nations earlier this month, the three nations said: "We have made clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution … or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism."

Iran has signaled it would consider any reimposed sanctions illegitimate, and officials in Tehran insist their economy can withstand the pressure. Still, the collapse of European leverage may increase the risk of military escalation if Washington determines that diplomacy is no longer a viable option.