Illicit Chinese-Run Virus Lab Found in Calif. Warehouse

A nondescript warehouse in Reedley, California, turned out to be an illicit Chinese-linked lab filled with hundreds of vials of pathogens, including COVID-19, HIV, and malaria, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

The black-market type lab was brought to official attention in early March, when a code enforcement officer noticed a garden hose sticking out of the back of the warehouse. A combined local, state, and federal probe was launched, resulting in the proper disposal of all biohazardous materials earlier this month. People living in the surrounding areas are safe, officials said.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba told KRON 4, "This is an unusual situation."

"I've been in government for 25 years," Zieba said on Friday. "I've never seen anything like this."

A warrant issued soon after the officer noticed the code violation allowed officials to search the building, where they were shocked by what they found.

"I've never seen this in my 26-year career with the County of Fresno," Joe Prado, assistant director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, told KRON 4.

In a special room, health officials discovered nearly 1,000 white lab mice, 200 of which were already dead. Prado said the illegal lab was conducting tests on the mice that would help develop COVID-19 test kits that were found at the site.

In addition to the mice, thousands of vials containing biohazardous materials were also found. Testing by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that at least 20 potentially infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents, including COVID-19, malaria, and E. Coli, were present, according to court documents.

The Mail reported that HIV, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5, chlamydia, streptococcal pneumonia, and rubella were also among the pathogens found.

The investigation determined that a Las Vegas-registered company called Prestige Biotech ran the illicit lab. The company president was identified by city officials as Xiuquin Yao, who said Prestige Biotech moved into the Reedley warehouse that was previously run by now-defunct Universal Meditech Inc. Court documents identified Prestige Biotech as Universal Meditech's successor.

When officials went to addresses linked to the companies, however, they found empty office buildings or addresses in China that could not be verified.

City officials told KRON 4 that Prestige Biotech has not been forthcoming with information, but said that the investigation is ongoing.

"There are no more biologicals," Zieba said of the activity locals can expect to see at the warehouse. "There are no more mice, but they still will see us abating 30 freezers and fridges, medical equipment, and all sorts of furniture in there. They'll still see some activity nothing hazardous at this point."

Zieba also said that some federal investigations into what occurred at the site are active and ongoing.