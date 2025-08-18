WATCH TV LIVE

Report: China's Naval Underwater Drones 'Unrivaled'

Monday, 18 August 2025 04:24 PM EDT

China is moving swiftly to develop and deploy large unmanned submersible drones at a rate that is "unrivaled" by any other nation, according to Naval News.

NN has reported that China is preparing to show off two of its latest naval drones at an upcoming "grand military parade" in Beijing. China has allowed some photographs of one, but a second has so far been kept covered.

The report said that while China is playing catch-up with its surface naval fleet compared to other nations like the U.S., it is moving quickly to gain tactical advantages by developing the undersea drones.

The Sept. 3 military parade is intended to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, which coincided with World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to be in attendance.

China has been working to develop its extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles at a significantly faster rate than any other nation, at least where information is available.

NN reported one of the new drones being readied for parade display is about the size of a Russian undersea drone that is tipped with a nuclear weapon, and also nuclear-powered. That has led to speculation that the new Chinese drones might also be nuclear-powered.

The South China Morning Post on Friday revealed another Chinese military drone going into service that could have an additional wide-ranging impact. This is an airborne drone that can be deployed from any surface ship. It is designed to be launched in large numbers with the group of drones working in concert with the potential for strikes on enemy targets, or used for covert surveillance.

