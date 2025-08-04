WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | military | patrol

China's Military Conducted Patrols in South China Sea

Monday, 04 August 2025 07:10 AM EDT

China's military conducted patrols in the South China Sea from Aug. 3 to 4, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command said on Monday.

The Philippines said on Monday that its navy and that of India had sailed together for the first time in the South China Sea, which China claims nearly the whole of, overlapping with maritime zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The spokesperson described the Chinese patrol as "routine" but said the Philippines "so-called 'joint patrol' disrupted regional peace and stability."

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

