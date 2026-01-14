WH 'Deeply Concerned' Over China London Embassy Plan

The White House is "deeply concerned" about a vast new Chinese embassy complex in London likely to be approved next week by the British government, reports The Telegraph.

"The United States remains deeply concerned about adversaries exploiting the critical infrastructure of our closest allies," a Trump administration official told the news outlet.

Lawmakers from across the spectrum have urged planning officials to reject China's application for the new embassy.

Critics fear the proposed new building, on a huge site close to London's financial district and crucial data cables, will be used as a base for espionage.

Others say the supersized embassy — set to be the biggest Chinese embassy in Europe — will pose a heightened threat of surveillance and intimidation to Chinese dissidents in exile.

"In a world where leverage with China matters, the UK is giving up all its leverage in the hope of a trade deal," a U.S. government source told the Telegraph.

The decision was initially slated for October, but it was repeatedly postponed after multiple allegations of Chinese spying and political interference piled pressure on the British government.

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., chairman of the House Select Committee on China, told the Telegraph he "opposed" the embassy plans and raised fears that Americans' data may be "at risk."

"The CCP is a threat to the UK — a Five Eyes intelligence partner — and free people everywhere," he said.

British media have reported that the decision to approve the embassy will come this week, ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's expected trip to China. The closely watched visit would be the first made by a British prime minister since 2018.

A final decision on the embassy is expected by Jan. 20, the deadline set by the government.

Facing criticism that he is not taking a tough enough stance on the security risks, Starmer has stressed that while protecting national security is non-negotiable, Britain needs to keep up diplomatic dialogue and cooperation with the Asian superpower.

"This is not a question of balancing economic and security considerations. We don't trade off security in one area, for a bit more economic access somewhere else," he has said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

