Study: China Leads in Nearly 90% of Critical Technologies

China is leading research in nearly 90% of crucial technologies that "significantly enhance, or pose risks to, a country’s national interests," according to a technology tracker run by an independent think tank.

That stark conclusion comes from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's updated Critical Technology Tracker, which expanded this year to 74 current and emerging technologies, up from 64 previously, and ranks countries by their performance in "high-impact" research.

ASPI's latest five-year window (2020–2024) shows China leading in 66 of the 74 technologies, including areas tied directly to national power such as nuclear energy, synthetic biology, and small satellites.

The United States leads in the remaining eight, including quantum computing and geoengineering, according to the tracker and a report in Nature summarizing the findings.

The tracker's methodology is a reminder that this is not a GDP-style scoreboard of overall industrial might.

ASPI's The Strategist said it measures research performance by focusing on the top 10% most-cited research papers in each category and treating that as a leading indicator of future science-and-technology capability.

ASPI's report also flags concentrated risk in several newly added areas where China holds a clear lead — cloud and edge computing, computer vision, generative AI, and grid integration technologies — and assigns some of them a high "technology monopoly risk" rating, signaling that expertise is clustering heavily inside Chinese institutions.

Perhaps most sobering is the long-term trend line.

ASPI and Nature described a dramatic reversal from the early 2000s, when the U.S. led the vast majority of tracked technologies and China led only a small fraction.