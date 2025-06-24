WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | latin america | caribbean | ports

Think Tank: China's Reach Goes to Latin American Ports

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 10:35 PM EDT

Chinese companies are now involved in the construction or operation of 31 active ports in Latin America and the Caribbean — a significantly higher number than previously reported, according to new findings from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Financial Times reports.

This includes ports built by companies such as CK Hutchison and state‑backed entities such as China Merchants Port.

U.S. analysts warn that key ports — especially Kingston, Jamaica, and Manzanillo and Veracruz, Mexico — present strategic vulnerabilities. The CSIS assessment scored them based on U.S. trade volume, naval activity, and proximity to military assets.

"The most risky port in the Western Hemisphere was Kingston, Jamaica," the think tank's Henry Ziemer, who led the research, told the Financial Times.

"It moves a tremendous amount of commerce, is located in a country which is a strategic ally of the US and is controlled by China Merchants Port, a state-owned group."

The U.S. also depends tremendously on trade with Manzanillo and Veracruz, Ziemer said.

"If Manzanillo were disrupted it would impose a cost on the US economy of $134mn a day and in the case of Veracruz $63mn a day," he told the news outlet.

