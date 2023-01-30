×
Tags: china | kevin mccarthy | taiwan | nancy pelosi

China Urges McCarthy Not to Repeat Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

(Newsmax)

Monday, 30 January 2023 01:59 PM EST

A Chinese official on Monday pushed U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., not to repeat his predecessor's recent trip to Taiwan.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., traveled to Taiwan in August, after which China launched sizable military drills close to the island nation's territory and cutting off diplomatic communications with the U.S. on certain subjects.

Punchbowl News earlier this month reported that McCarthy is planning on making a trip to Taiwan at some point this year, but noted that these plans are in the "early stages."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a press conference, in response to a question about a potential trip by McCarthy, that "We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle."

She added that these individuals ought to "stop doing anything that violates the basic norms in international relations."

Mao Ning also said that China remains "opposed to any official interactions with Taiwan."




Newsfront
A Chinese official on Monday pushed U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., not to repeat his predecessor's recent trip to Taiwan.
china, kevin mccarthy, taiwan, nancy pelosi
Monday, 30 January 2023 01:59 PM
