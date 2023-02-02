×
Tags: china | john kerry | climate change | negotiations | biden administration | probe | james comer

Comer Probing Kerry's Role as Climate Envoy, Negotiations With China

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 05:52 PM EST

John Kerry's role in the Biden administration and his high-level climate negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party are being probed by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

"To date, you have failed to respond to any of our requests," Comer wrote in a letter to Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, demanding information about his office's actions, spending, and staffing.

"Yet you continue to engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy.

"The committee requests documents and information to understand your role and provide necessary transparency over the SPEC and its activities," he continued. "As a member of the president's cabinet, you should be representing the United States' interests. Your statements, however, consistently show disregard for American national security and taxpayer dollars."

Kerry, a former secretary of state and U.S. senator, has served as Biden's climate envoy since early 2021.

Kerry has emphasized the need for cooperation from China to kick-start stalled global progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. China emits 27% of global carbon dioxide and a third of the world's greenhouse gases, according to a report published by the World Bank in October.

Comer, who is requesting internal communications on the budget for Kerry's position and from people present for those discussions, said Kerry had been too soft on China's human rights violations, "while promoting climate negotiations that the CCP does not even appear interested in entering."

