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Tags: china | iran | trump | ceasefire | middle east | mao ning

Report: Trump Says He Believes China Got Iran to Negotiate

Wednesday, 08 April 2026 10:03 AM EDT

President Donald Trump told AFP on Thursday that he believes China convinced Iran to negotiate a ceasefire in the war against Israel and the United States.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the ceasefire, adding that China had made its own efforts toward realizing lasting peace in the Middle East.

"China has consistently advocated for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic channels," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

She did not detail what China's efforts were when asked at a regular news briefing.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump told AFP on Thursday that he believes China convinced Iran to negotiate a ceasefire in the war against Israel and the United States.
china, iran, trump, ceasefire, middle east, mao ning
98
2026-03-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 10:03 AM
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