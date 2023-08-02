Increased Interest in US Visas From Chinese Investors

Wealthy Chinese looking for a way to leave their country due to bleaker economic prospects and increasingly harsher ideological control under the regime there have shown a significant boost in interest in a U.S. program offering permanent American residency to foreigners who invest in qualified job-creating projects, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"There is now resounding, overwhelming interest bubbling up" from Chinese investors, said Evan Betzer, a partner at Great NY Regional Center, which arranges the financing for a real-estate project in Hudson, New York.

The EB-5 program, which was launched some three decades ago, was reauthorized last year by Congress for an additional five years with some reforms, including that each country gets no more than 7% of that 10,000-visa annual quota. The program also requires a minimum investment of $800,000 for certain projects.

Those taking part in the visa program, which includes an applicant's spouse and children under the age of 21, don't have to live where they are investing. Foreign investors hope to win a green card through the program, while towns where the projects are located get new jobs.

The new EB-5 rules allow for easier conversion of immigration status from student or employment visas to permanent residency, with the prospect of a fast-tracked green card apparently reigniting interest from investors, especially since long waits had previously been a problem with the program.

In addition, high interest rates have prompted developers across the U.S. to take advantage of the lower funding costs through the EB-5 program, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"I just want my daughter to have a better future, like any other parent," said a Chinese businessman from the wealthy coastal province of Zhejiang, who said he has researched qualifying projects for years but has hesitated to apply because of backlogs and other issues. He is "cautiously optimistic" about the revamped program.

The new program hasn't persuaded everyone, however, as rising U.S.–China tensions have caused problems.

In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills banning Chinese nationals from buying land in the state unless they are U.S. permanent residents.

This has prompted a number of Chinese investors to say they would not take projects in Republican states due to fears that the political environment could complicate both their investments and the immigration process.