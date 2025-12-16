Campaign Seeks to Rid US of Chinese Made Medical Devices

The Protecting America Initiative (PAI), a conservative nonprofit focused on countering China's influence in the U.S., announced Tuesday that it is launching a new six-figure digital ad campaign urging hospitals to stop using Chinese-made medical devices, citing concerns about patient privacy and national security.

The campaign's featured spot, titled "Do No Harm," argues that Chinese-manufactured devices used to diagnose, treat, and monitor patients could create pathways for sensitive health information to be accessed by Beijing.

The ad will run on digital platforms in select markets, with an emphasis on Florida and Texas, according to the organization.

Chad Wolf, a senior adviser to PAI and former acting Secretary of Homeland Security, said the group believes Chinese-made devices "open the door" for the Chinese Communist Party to access sensitive patient data and called for removing such devices from U.S. hospitals.

PAI said the campaign follows polling it commissioned showing concern about Chinese-made medical devices, including a national survey it said found 75% of Americans are concerned, plus state surveys it said found 80% of Florida voters are worried about Chinese companies being compelled to follow CCP directives, and that Texas voters favor steps to curb CCP influence in medical technology.

PAI also pointed to a recent report it released on the issue and noted it has run prior ads this fall, including a separate six-figure spot that aired in Washington, D.C., and later expanded to Florida.