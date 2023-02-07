×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | icbm | launchers | congress

Military: US Falls Behind China in ICBM Launchers

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:53 AM EST

A top U.S. military official told Congress that China has surpassed the United States in land-based intercontinental range missile launchers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper attributed the information to a Jan. 26 letter from the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command to the House and Senate Armed Services committees.

"The number of land-based fixed and mobile ICBM launchers in China exceeds the number of ICBM launchers in the United States," the commander wrote.

The Journal noted the letter came as the U.S. is dealing with how to deter Russia's nuclear forces and China's nuclear arsenal.

It also came as tensions have increased between the U.S. and China over the Chinese spy balloon shot down last week after it had crossed the U.S. The balloon hovered over Montana, where a portion of the U.S. ICBM arsenal is located.

Insider reported that the China spy balloon was operating near a base that houses 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Strategic Command also told Congress that the U.S. has more intercontinental-range, land-based missiles, and more nuclear warheads mounted on those missiles, than China.

The newspaper said Republican lawmakers are urging the U.S. to increase its nuclear forces.

"China is rapidly approaching parity with the United States," said Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. "We cannot allow that to happen. The time for us to adjust our force posture and increase capabilities to meet this threat is now."

The Pentagon said in a policy document last year that by the 2030s the U.S. will, for the first time, face two major nuclear powers as strategic competitors and potential adversaries.

Hans Kristensen of the Federation of American Scientists said of the China silos: "They are building a significant number of silos, but we don't know how many missiles or warheads they are going to put in them."

The Journal said most U.S. officials presume the silos will have nuclear tipped intercontinental missiles by the next decade.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A top U.S. military official told Congress that China has surpassed the United States in land-based intercontinental range missile launchers, The Wall Street Journal reported.
china, icbm, launchers, congress
329
2023-53-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved