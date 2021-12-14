×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | china | harvard | charles lieber | funding

Harvard Professor Charged With Lying About China Ties Faces Trial

Harvard Professor Charged With Lying About China Ties Faces Trial
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 06:24 AM

A Harvard University nanotechnology professor faces trial on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he lied to authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and concealing funding he received from the Chinese government.

Jury selection is slated to begin in Boston federal court in the trial of Charles Lieber, an ex-chair of Harvard's chemistry department charged in the highest-profile case to result from a U.S. crackdown on Chinese influence within universities.

Lieber, 62, has pleaded not guilty to six false statement and tax charges. His lawyer, Marc Mukasey, has said Lieber "didn't hide anything, and he didn't get paid as the government alleges."

Prosecutors charged Lieber in January 2020 as part of the U.S. Justice Department's "China Initiative," an effort launched during former President Donald Trump's administration to combat Chinese economic espionage and research theft.

President Joe Biden's administration has not backed away from the initiative, despite critics who say it went too far in pursuing academics and that it overly targeted Chinese nationals, creating a perception of bias.

The first trial of an academic — a Tennessee professor — ended in a mistrial and later an acquittal by a judge. Prosecutors this year dropped charges against six other researchers.

Prosecutors said Lieber in 2011 became a "strategic scientist" at Wuhan University of Technology and through it participated in a Chinese recruitment initiative called the Thousand Talents Program.

U.S. authorities say China uses the program to entice foreign researchers to share their knowledge with China in exchange for perks including research funding.

As part of the program, the Wuhan university gave Lieber more than $1.5 million to establish a Chinese lab and agreed to pay him $50,000 per month plus $150,000 in annual living expenses.

Prosecutors said Lieber lied to investigators about his involvement in the program and also misled Harvard, which in 2019 told the National Institutes of Health that he was not involved with it.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Harvard University nanotechnology professor faces trial on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he lied to authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and concealing funding he received...
china, harvard, charles lieber, funding
316
2021-24-14
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved