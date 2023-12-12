Chinese Hackers Target Key US Infrastructure

Hackers with links to China's People's Liberation Army have managed to get inside the computer systems of about two dozen entities over the past year critical to American infrastructure, The Washington Post reported.

And the Chinese military is now stepping up its ability to disrupt critical infrastructure in the U.S. including power and water utilities, along with transportation and communications systems, according to the Post.

The Chinese hacking is part of an effort to spark panic and chaos or tangle logistics in the event of a U.S. confrontation with China in the Pacific.

Already a Hawaiian water utility has fallen victim to a cyberattack, along with a key West Coast port and one oil and gas pipeline. The Post attributed the information to people familiar with the incidents.

The hackers also tried to break into the operator of Texas' power grid.

The focus on Hawaii, which is home to the Pacific Fleet, points to the fact the Chinese military wants the ability to complicate U.S. efforts to ship troops and equipment to the region if a conflict breaks out over Taiwan, the newspaper said.

The Post noted none of the intrusions impacted industrial control systems or caused any disruptions.

"It is very clear that Chinese attempts to compromise critical infrastructure are in part to pre-position themselves to be able to disrupt or destroy that critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict," said Brandon Wales, executive director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, "to either prevent the United States from being able to project power into Asia or to cause societal chaos inside the United States."

He said their goal was "to affect our decision-making around a crisis." Wales added: "That is a significant change from Chinese cyber activity from seven to 10 years ago that was focused primarily on political and economic espionage."

Meanwhile Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts of around 25 organizations, including government agencies, in a sweeping cyberespionage campaign, Microsoft said in July.

Microsoft did not say which organizations or governments had been affected by the digital intrusion, but the White House said the U.S. had reported it to Microsoft.

This report contains material from Reuters.