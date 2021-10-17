Chinese Propaganda Film Grosses More Worldwide Than Bond or Marvel

A Chinese propaganda film, "The Battle at Lake Changjin," grossed $633 million since its opening two weeks ago.

"It is definitely related to the ongoing tensions with the U.S., and has been promoted that way — sometimes indirectly, but still very clearly," Dr. Stanley Rosen, a political scientist, said, according to BBC News.

Part of the film's success is due to the lack of competition in Chinese theaters. Apparently, movies such as "Dune" and "No Time To Die," which are out now, have had their dates in China pushed back until the end of October.

"It's almost a patriotic duty to go see this film," Rosen adds.

So far, reviews of the film remain positive. After all, a bad one could land someone in jail under Chinese Communist Party rule.

"I'm so moved by the soldiers' sacrifice. The weather was so extreme, but they managed to win. I feel so proud," a reviewer wrote of the Chinese-government sanctioned film.

Last week, a former journalist, Luo Changping, was arrested after making disparaging comments about the soldiers depicted in the film.

Sanya police said Changping was detained for "infringing the reputation and honour of national martyrs."