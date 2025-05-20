China Unveils 'Mothership' Capable of 100 Drone Launch

The People's Liberation Army of China is preparing to launch their much-anticipated drone mothership capable of carrying and releasing up to 100 UAVs simultaneously.

The Jiu Tan, which means "high sky" is a long-range UAV, capable of sustained flight for 12 hours and transporting weapons and equipment. With a wingspan of 82 feet, a top speed of over 435 miles per hour and maximum range of 4,350 miles, the mothership is seen by some as a symbol of 21st century warfare.

Chinese state media reported last week that the 4th prototype had finished structural assembly and was undergoing installation and testing for its inaugural flight in June. The Jiu Tan was built by Shaanxi Unmanned Equipment Technology and was first shown to the public at the Zhuhai air show last November. The 'drone mothership' can also travel at an altitude of almost 9 miles in the sky while carrying 2,200 pound of ordinance making it difficult to detect for surface radar. But by far the most unique aspect of the Jiu Tan is its innovative "heterogeneous honeycomb mission bay" making it both an attack platform and a mothership.

Drones have risen to the top of military priorities since the outset of Ukraine's war against Russia. In March, Ukraine launched its largest drone assault to date when it sent 343 drones into Russia with 91 attacking the Moscow region and another 126 over the western region of Kursk.

Despite its forward-thinking tactical capabilities of swarming a target, industry experts have called the Jiu Tan impractical against advanced defense systems in the U.S. and Europe. The craft has been described as clunky and slow from some online observers with one former Air Force pilot posting on X, "I'm not a fighter pilot, but this is like trying to sneak into near-peer enemy airspace w/ a formation of KC-10s. It's not remotely survivable…a gigantic missile magnet. This is just classic propaganda."

While it may not have the stealth or speed of America's top war planes, the Jiu Tan and its 100 drone cargo encapsulates a new way of thinking about conflict and is infinitely cheaper than the anticipated $300 million to build just one sixth generation F-47. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth announced his intention in early May to deal with the burgeoning military technology race with China tasking the Army to develop "field unmanned systems and ground/air launched effects in every division by the end of 2026."

"We recently had an exercise with more than 200 drones in a brigade combat team. We're watching what's happening," Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll said. "We know we need to change. The American soldier is innovative. They are smart. They are hungry for change."