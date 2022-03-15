×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | Coronavirus | china | covid | hospitals | cases | surge

China Registers Over 1,000 New Daily COVID Cases for Fourth Day

China Registers Over 1,000 New Daily COVID Cases for Fourth Day
Health workers move a patient from a waiting area next to the accident and emergency department at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. The city is facing its worst Covid -19 coronavirus outbreak and its hospitals are overwhelmed. (Photo by Emmanuel Serna / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 11:16 PM

China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on March. 15, posting over a thousand for a fourth consecutive day, with most new infections still concentrated in the northeast, official data showed on Wednesday.

Cases fell by nearly half compared to a total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms a day earlier. The numbers remain fewer than those in many outbreaks outside the country, as authorities across China continued to implement emergency measures to contain new outbreaks.

Jilin, the location of China's biggest outbreak since the one that originated from Wuhan was contained in early 2020, saw 1,456 new symptomatic local transmissions on Wednesday, compared with 3,076 a day earlier, according to data from the National Health Commission (NHC).

On Tuesday, the number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,338 compared with 1,768 a day earlier.

As of March 15, mainland China had recorded 122,456 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
China reported 1,860 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on March. 15, posting over a thousand for a fourth consecutive day, with most new infections still concentrated in the northeast, official data showed on Wednesday. Cases fell by nearly half compared to a total of...
china, covid, hospitals, cases, surge
180
2022-16-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 11:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved