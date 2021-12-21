China Says It Welcomes Competition, Isn't Afraid of Confrontation With US

China says it does not fear confrontation with the United States and that it would ''fight to the end,'' a senior Chinese diplomat said, according to Newsweek.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing seeks cooperation with Washington, so long as it's mutually beneficial.

''A year of negotiations and clashes has once again shown that the serious difficulties and many challenges facing China-U.S. relations are rooted in the U.S.'s strategic misjudgment of China,'' Wang said.

''Some in the U.S. are unwilling to recognize that other countries also have a right to develop, unwilling to accept the fact of China's constant growth and progress,'' he added. ''They try to gang up to contain and suppress China.''

In a vague allusion to China's ''new paradigm'' on U.S. relations, Wang expressed that communication should be based on ''respect and parity,'' and that Beijing's position would remain ''consistent and clear.''

''Dialogue is OK, but it should be on equal terms; cooperation is welcome, but it should be mutually beneficial; competition is no problem, but it should be positive. [China] does not fear confrontation and will fight to the end.''

Wang's address came days after Congress passed a law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region, where reports have mentioned accounts of human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims.

One of the critical issues facing relations between the two nations is Taiwan. China, which considers Taiwan part of its homeland, has not ruled out the possibility of annexation.

Among other growing tensions is the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the blacklisting of Chinese companies that are seen as a national security threat.

''Taiwan is a wanderer who will eventually return home, and not a chess piece to be used by others,'' Wang warned. ''China must be and will be unified.''