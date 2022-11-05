China's Communists: Taiwan Reunification Only Way for Peace

Top Communist Party ideologues say in a new book that bringing Taiwan back into China is the only way to keep it from being invaded by a foreign power and to achieve permanent peace.

An article in the book that offers an official explanation for the party's constitutional amendment on Taiwan last month says that "a complete unification of the motherland" is the only way "compatriots on both sides" can remain free of the "shadow of civil war and jointly create and share permanent peace across the Taiwan Strait," reports the South China Morning Post Saturday.

Last month, the Chinese Communist Party added the constitutional amendment to enshrine opposition to Taiwan's independence, marking the first time it has made an explicit reference to tensions with the island.

The amendment was part of a resolution signed by more than 2,000 delegates attending the party's national congress last week. The resolution also consolidated President Xi Jinping's signature policies and slogans while affirming his power. The Chinese leader was approved for a third term in office during the congress.

The article about the amendment also explains that by unifying China and Taiwan, the Chinese can "defeat the attempts of external forces to contain China and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests" while eliminating hidden dangers of Taiwan's independence forces "separating China."

The book, "Questions and Answers of the 20th Party Congress Constitution Amendments," was published on Oct. 28 by Party Building Books Publishing House, which is affiliated with the Central Organization Department, the party's main body for personnel appointment and training.

It was written by approximately two dozen of the party's top ideologues led by three members of the seven-person Politburo Standing Committee.

The book, however, does not discuss how Beijing and Taiwan will reach unification, but Xi, during the congress, said in his work report that Beijing would do its best to reunify with Taiwan. However, he did not promise to rule out the use of force.

The article also names the United States explicitly, saying some forces see mainland China "out of a hegemonic and Cold War mentality" as a major strategic opponent and want to use Taiwan to subdue China.

"The U.S. claims that it supports the One-China policy, not Taiwan independence; but some forces in the country have been acting the opposite," the article states. "They strengthen official connections with Taiwan, plan military sales and strengthen military ties between the U.S. and Taiwan."

And the article says the United States is encouraging tension in Taiwan while accusing China of "exerting pressure" against the island, but its articles said such actions are doomed to failure.

Tensions between China and the United States were strong last summer when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Beijing responded with days of live-fire drills near the island and a series of incursions over the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which it had honored up to that point.