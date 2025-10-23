WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | communist party | replace | members

China's Communist Party Replaces 11 Elite Members

Thursday, 23 October 2025 07:33 AM EDT

The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party replaced 11 members at a key meeting, Xinhua reported on Thursday, marking its highest personnel turnover since 2017 amid an ongoing military anti-corruption purge.

The statement was released on the last day of a key closed-door meeting of the 300-plus member body in Beijing known as the Fourth Plenum, which also discussed a forthcoming five-year economic development plan.

Veteran Chinese general Zhang Shengmin, 67, was promoted to second-ranked vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission, the statement said.

Zhang, who currently serves on the CMC, replaces He Weidong, the former second-ranked vice chair who was expelled from the Communist Party on Friday on corruption charges along with eight other People's Liberation Army generals.

The move was announced as the Communist Party's Central Committee concluded a key four-day meeting in Beijing.

It was the highest turnover at a single Central Committee meeting since 2017's Seventh Plenum, when a record 11 members were replaced. Since coming into power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has spearheaded a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting the Party and government.

Eight of these generals were also Central Committee members, and some of their investigations had not previously been disclosed.

He Weidong, formerly the second-ranked vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), was thought to have been a close military confidante of Xi. Both men served in Fujian province in the 1990s.

His removal is the first of a sitting general on the CMC since the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution. He Weidong was also part of the 24-member Politburo.

The formerly seven-member CMC headed by Xi has lost three members since 2023 in a string of anti-corruption purges.

One hundred and sixty eight full members of the Central Committee and 147 alternate members attended the plenum, according to the statement.

The current Central Committee had 205 full members and 171 alternate members when it was chosen in 2022.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The elite Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party replaced 11 members at a key meeting, Xinhua reported on Thursday, marking its highest personnel turnover since 2017 amid an ongoing military anti-corruption purge. The statement was released on the last day of a...
china, communist party, replace, members
320
2025-33-23
Thursday, 23 October 2025 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved