China Fines Social Media Platform for Not Censoring Enough

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the agency that regulates the internet for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has fined Weibo, the country's stand-in for Twitter, $471,165.

According to Breitbart, Weibo was accused of posting ''information forbidden by law and regulations,'' meaning that it didn't censor enough.

The uncensored information possibly pertained to Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who on recently accused a high-ranking CCP official of sexually assaulting her a decade ago, according to the South China Morning Post.

Peng made her accusation in a Weibo post, which was censored in minutes. Many users, however, took screenshots of the post before censors from the CCP blocked searches for information about Peng, deleted her name from Chinese websites and censored Western media broadcasts that talked about her.

CAC did not say what Weibo was specifically fined for. Weibo accepted the agency's judgment and promised to obey its instructions, specifically promising to crack down on ''soft pornography'' and ''malicious marketing,'' Breitbart reported.