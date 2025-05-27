WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | artificial intelligence | robot | kickboxing

China Presents First AI Robot Kickboxing Match

By    |   Tuesday, 27 May 2025 05:21 PM EDT

China unveiled this week its first showcase of artificial intelligence-powered robots kickboxing in a tournament, The Telegraph reported Tuesday.

Bloomberg described the spectacle as "cute."

Wearing tiny headgear, the roughly 80-pound robots threw hooks and sidekicks utilizing a combination of AI at the direction of remote control from their human handlers.

"I believe this is a moment where history shakes hands with the future. We are witnessing history," the event's emcee said.

The China Media Group World Robot Competition was held on Sunday and featured four of Unitree Robotics' G1 robots.

"The robots fight in a human-machine collaborative way," Chen Xiyun, one of the Chinese robotics company's representatives, told the Global Times.

According to Chinese state media, the purpose of the event was to "learn from experience."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


