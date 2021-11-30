High-Profile Americans Among China Apologists

High-profile Americans are among those people willing to serve as China apologists even as the regime in Beijing has been harshly criticized by both the Biden and Trump administrations for human rights abuses, including committing genocide against the Uyghur population, Fox News reported.

Republicans have accused Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry of lobbying against a congressional ban on Uyghur forced labor in order to promote discussions on climate issues, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley telling Fox that "it doesn’t get worse than John Kerry. He’s willing to accept Chinese slave labor to promote his radical climate agenda. What happened to defending human rights?"

Earlier this month, when asked if he raised the issue of Chinese forced labor used for such work as the production of solar panels, Kerry said that American concerns regarding forced labor have been "articulated" to Chinese officials, but "that's not my lane here."

A State Department spokesperson defended Kerry’s comments, saying that "the United States and China have mutual interests in solving the climate crisis while there's still time, even when we fundamentally disagree on other critical issues."

Kerry also previously answered a question about China's human rights abuses by explaining that "life is always full of tough choices" and that "first and foremost, this planet must be protected."

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently made headlines after he apologized for a joke about the Chinese Communist Party, Fox News reported.

"I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan," Dimon said during an interview at Boston College last week. "I'd make a bet that we last longer," adding that "I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway."

Dimon, who recently has looked to expand the investment bank's business in China, walked back his comments a day later, with a JPMorgan spokesperson emphasizing that Dimon "acknowledges he should not speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership" and "strongly supports a constructive and detailed economic dialogue with China."

Nike CEO John Donahoe said on an earnings call during the summer that the shoe company is "a brand of China and for China," adding that "the biggest asset we have in China is the consumer equity. Consumers feel a strong, deep connection to the Nike, Jordan, and Converse brands in China. And it's real."

Sen. Tom Cotton. R-Ark., slammed Nike for Donahoe’s comments, saying that Nike’s stance on the Uyghur Muslim genocide happening in the country runs parallel with its slogan, with the senator suggesting that "Nike's attitude towards genocide in China is 'just do it.'"

Critics also have blasted Apple over the company’s labor choices concerning overseas manufacturing in China, including sweatshop accusations, noxious fumes, and factory suicides.

Apple has caved in to Chinese censorship demands repeatedly over the years, including in 2019 when it pulled an app used by Hong Kong protesters from its online store, according to Fox News.

That move came less than 24 hours after Apple was criticized by Chinese state media for not censoring the app.