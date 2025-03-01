China Warns Top AI Leaders to Avoid US

The Chinese government is mandating its premiere artificial-intelligence scientists and business leaders refrain from visiting the U.S., as the communist country increasingly views the burgeoning technology as a top national security priority, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet Beijing is concerned that Chinese AI experts are at risk for giving up top secret intelligence about the country's progress and goals with the technology.

China’s emerging dominance in the AI field goes beyond the giant Alibaba and new player on the block DeepSeek. Asia Times noted Cambricon Technologies, Yitu Technology, and CloudWalk Technology as smaller companies carving out their own industry-specific niche in the marketplace.

Tech experts have said there is not an outright ban on U.S. travel, yet more of a firm guidance coming from China’s technology hubs based in Shanghai, Beijing, and Zhejiang. DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng allegedly turned down an invitation to attend a February AI Summit in Paris and other sources claim the founder of a major Chinese AI startup passed on visiting the U.S. after instructions from the government.

In mid-February, Beijing called all of the country’s top entrepreneurs to a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping who reminded those in attendance to maintain a “sense of national duty” while they nurtured their AI ambitions. Chinese authorities are said to have cautioned their top executives in sensitives industries such as AI and robotics from visiting the U.S and its allies unless absolutely necessary. Those that do are told to document their plans both prior to and after their visit to the government, detailing whom they met and for what purpose.

China could also feel pressure to maintain a hold on their national investment. Beijing has invested heavily to develop the next generation of the technology's leaders with their 2018 incentives to grow AI in schools. 535 universities have since created AI undergraduate majors, compared to roughly 14 such colleges in the U.S.

China is also likely worried about their homegrown talent leaving their country over buyouts or for another lifestyle overseas. Eurasia Group technology analyst Xiaomeng Lu said such relocation can really have an impact on the nation’s industry as a whole.

“For the tech sector, brain drain can have a devastating effect on a country,” she said. “The initial signal is: Stay here, don’t run away.”