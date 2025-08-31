WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | ai | artificial | intelligence | agi | bigtech

WSJ: China's AI Bet Practical; US Chasing Superintelligence

By    |   Sunday, 31 August 2025 02:51 PM EDT

As Silicon Valley pours billions into the race for artificial general intelligence, Beijing is charting a different course, focusing instead on practical, low-cost AI tools that can be deployed across industries and daily life, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, U.S. firms such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI have invested heavily in the pursuit of machines that can match or surpass human intelligence. Washington lawmakers have even floated a "Manhattan Project" for AGI.

But China's leaders, including President Xi Jinping, have largely sidestepped the hype, urging companies to prioritize applications that improve efficiency and can be commercialized quickly.

Already, Chinese AI models are grading exams, guiding farmers on crop rotation, improving weather forecasts, and helping doctors with diagnoses. In Xi's showcase city of Xiong'an, AI tools are used for agriculture, police work, and government hotlines.

Tsinghua University, the Chinese counterpart to MIT, is developing an AI-powered hospital, while robotic firms are rolling out dark factories that operate with minimal human oversight.

Unlike the U.S., China is backing its strategy with state funding, launching an $8.4 billion AI fund in January and rolling out a nationwide "AI+" campaign to embed the technology in science, industry, and government by 2030. Beijing is also leaning on open-source models to cut costs and accelerate adoption abroad.

Analysts say the diverging strategies carry high stakes. If AGI proves achievable in the near future, U.S. tech giants might gain a decisive edge. But if the technology remains out of reach, China could leap ahead by wringing economic and social gains from AI's current capabilities.

"Beijing sees AI not as something to theorize about in the future, but as something to take advantage of here and now," said Julian Gewirtz, a former White House official specializing in tech competition.

Even so, some Chinese firms like Alibaba and DeepSeek continue to signal interest in AGI, suggesting Beijing may keep its options open.

For now, China's risk-averse leadership appears committed to an approach it views as pragmatic — one that prioritizes stability, efficiency, and measurable results.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As Silicon Valley pours billions into the race for artificial general intelligence, Beijing is charting a different course, focusing instead on practical, low-cost AI tools that can be deployed across industries and daily life, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
china, ai, artificial, intelligence, agi, bigtech
343
2025-51-31
Sunday, 31 August 2025 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved